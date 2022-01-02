‘My Mistress’

Photo Caroline Marsh

My mistress’s hair is like autumnal trees,

coarse on my frail skin.

Gleaming on my face, her cheeks—the colour of dawn.

Her luminous dove-white body intertwining with mine,

like leaves on a windy day

whirling from one direction to the other.

Her nipples—dark and swollen

staring like berries

waiting to be tasted, eaten.

She looks at me with stormy grey,

crossed-eyes

waiting for me to finish

as I taste the plain, raw oysters

of her vagina.

This article originally appeared in The Body Issue, published February 1, 2022.