Poetry: ‘Christmas shopping is better during pandemics’

Graphic Maria Chabelnik

Christmas music fills the air

As we fight over Black Friday sales -

“Sold out”

“Three other customers have this item in their shopping carts”

You curse your slow Wi-Fi

But secretly enjoy the perks of online shopping.

Still in your pyjamas and sipping your hot chocolate,

You get to choose this season’s playlist,

And it’s much better than the mall’s anyway.

Who would ever want to go back to in-person shopping?

