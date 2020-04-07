You Used To Be But Never Were

A Poem About the Severed Ties with Family

You’d say,

“_It’s best we keep our distance,_”

even if I shared with you my pain

And with any serious conversation,

you’d laugh at me, as if it’s sane

To think that now half of my life,

I’ve hid from you this vicious secret

In hopes that we’d save our bond

as flesh and blood, it’s inconvenient

You’d claim,

“_The truth hurts,_”

put on replay in my mind

Say that I’m “_too fat, too young,

too stupid and too blind._”

But—“_Baba, you don’t even

listen to my voice,_”

I’d say,

“_you just tune it out every time._”

I inherited crazy, it’s all in my head

projection is a skill that you’ve mastered well

How to shield yourself from your demons,

or how to praise Allah to keep you from Hell

But I gave, and I gave, and I gave;

until I simply had nothing left

There were only so many fake smiles

to mask the aching in my chest

from 1997:

You used to be my father

to 2009:

A stranger

in 2019:

I have none.

As former daughter, I’ll pay homage and say,

“_All due respect to your resignation,

I remind you for judgment day,

just because your hands are clean

doesn’t mean you’ve washed your sins away._”

The truth hurts,

and good luck.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.