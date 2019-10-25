Poem of the Week With a Biology Twist

A Love Poem for the Minds of Scientists

“Study Guide for Bio Midterm 2”

I wanted to write you a love poem

But we’re biology majors so I won’t do you that disservice

Instead I’ll help you study

The four-chambered avian heart

Is the most efficient circulatory system evolution has yet to come up with

But evolution is not progressive

Evolution goes backward and sideways and upside down like a fool in love

Trying to adapt to an environment that can’t sit still

But you happen to like the inefficient mammalian heart

When we dissected sheep hearts you spent all three hours squeezing it like a stress toy

“With all its mistakes” you said that day heart in hand

“This organ is one of the big two how wild is that”

Speaking of the brain

No one understands it but that won’t stop us from defining it

Myelinated neurons are covered in glial cells aka the myelin sheath

These cells increase the speed of electrical signals

So that when you smile at me

My palms start sweating instantly

Much like the neuronal pathways in the brain

Eukaryotic cells

That’s with a nucleus

Have an ATP highway of microtubules

Rushing energy to and fro like a mailman on cocaine

When a cell undergoes apoptosis aka programmed cell death

I suppose that crazed mailman goes with it

I don’t call cells she like you do but I like how you name the specimens in your microscope slide

Even though you can’t possibly tell that the lily anther you named James last month

Is the same one we saw during our practical last week

And the fact that you named the snakes we dissected Kim K and T Swift

Is a cultural reference that will be outdated in a year

But it still made our TA laugh until her eyes watered

I briefly mentioned the nervous system

So now onto the endocrine system

Where the nervous system relays messages instantly

The hormone delivery system is slower

The are four distances hormones can act over

Endocrine affects distant cells

Paracrine affects nearby cells

Autocrine affects the same cell

And pheromones affect another individual

There is debate on whether humans are affected by pheromones the way animals are

Sensing the right pheromones and falling in love

Or at least falling in lust

But meeting you convinced me that either your pheromones speak to the ancient parts of me

Or love at first sight is real

And I am still a scientist so I’ll go with the former

