Poem of the Week: “The Napkin Shredder”
A Poem for the End of the Semester
“The Napkin Shredder”
restaurants are stressful
for those of us who’ve spent
most of our lives running
glass, focus, silverware, refill
ice, menu, focus, feel ill
shredding napkins apart
so we don’t have to worry
if things are unfolding
too slow, too fast,
in a hurry
the world makes more sense when its blurry
most sane when I’m dreaming
at times it’s deceiving
just fall asleep, it’s relieving
eyes close,
please dose
blanket to nose
goodbye woes?
the universe made insomniacs
but I believe it has our backs
so just cut some slack
cut back?
that’s wack
flip heads
onto tails
cut nails
I bite mine
calm down.
mutant sound
listen to feet pound
pavement
running is flying in real time
living is dying one step at a time so
take yours.
