Poem of the Week: “The Napkin Shredder”

A Poem for the End of the Semester

Graphic Breea Kobernick

“The Napkin Shredder”

restaurants are stressful

for those of us who’ve spent

most of our lives running

glass, focus, silverware, refill

ice, menu, focus, feel ill

shredding napkins apart

so we don’t have to worry

if things are unfolding

too slow, too fast,

in a hurry

the world makes more sense when its blurry

most sane when I’m dreaming

at times it’s deceiving

just fall asleep, it’s relieving

eyes close,

please dose

blanket to nose

goodbye woes?

the universe made insomniacs

but I believe it has our backs

so just cut some slack

cut back?

that’s wack

flip heads

onto tails

cut nails

I bite mine

calm down.

mutant sound

listen to feet pound

pavement

running is flying in real time

living is dying one step at a time so

take yours.

