Poem of the Week: “Make Believe”

You Are Everyone, but No One at All

Graphic Breea Kobernick

“Make Believe”

I can’t stop yearning

for the man that I love

he’s a good listener and

knows how to work the stove

patience is his virtue,

temptation is his vice

he never leaves me crying

in the very dead of night

he exists only within the

folds of my dreams

smells of amber and coffee,

lips sweet as tangerines

eyes that pierce the dead

rough, callused fingers that

spread my thunder thighs

oh, so late in bed

broad shoulders,

American football of a frame

over six feet tall, false,

and I am the one to blame

he is but a bachelor in my city

for the man of my dreams:

dark, poetic, handsome

sung softly, he puts me at ease

this man of make believe

a man that nobody has ever seen

he is a figment of my imagination

but he lives just for me

he is simply no one at all

and everyone at once

nor does he substitute the lack

of male figures in my life

he merely floats in my fantasies

and swims in my dreams

my beloved ceases to exist

yet he always dictates my needs

