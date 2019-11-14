Poem of the Week: “I’m Super Fucking Emotional About Trees”

A Poem Tapping Into Climate Anxiety

Graphic Breea Kobernick

“I’m Super Fucking Emotional About Trees”

I was born and raised in New Jersey

Not Jersey Shore Jersey

But Sopranos Jersey

Up and out in the mountains

Where you’re either tree or cell tower

Farm or parking lot

And it’s green

Deep, dark, ever-green

And as green as it is it’s grey

Park-ways and winding river roads and school buildings made of grey

Made to house hundreds? Thousands? Millions?

New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the U.S.

We don’t get the luxury of aloneness

We don’t understand the concept of “no neighbors around for miles”

We live and breathe and eat and sleep on top of each other

And we die on top of each other

My father likes to remind us that New Jersey is ground zero for rising temperatures and sea levels in the U.S.

I like to remind him that I don’t want to hear it

Because I already do hear it

Constantly in my head

I dream of drowning and I’m afraid of fire

Razing forests

Turning green to grey

My childhood is all trees

One big forest

And the anxiety isn’t really new

When I was five, my neighbors cut down one of the trees in their yard

I sobbed all day

I told my mother that tree was my friend

And when the chainsaw bit into its bark

I could feel it

Every time I visit home there’s less trees

