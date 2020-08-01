Poem of the Week: “Brie & Figs on Toast”

Brings You to a Warmer Place

Graphic Breea Kobernick

Crazy and wild, we ran free

Then you decided we weren’t meant to be

Brie & figs on toast

No matter near

or far, mi amor —

I feel you in the winds

of the West Coast

It was our last time on the

beach in the shade:

said to you, the ocean

is your second nature

Our chemistry is

undeniable, babe

You saw the Pacific breeze

in my lazy stature

When we were together,

it gave you that lust for life

Told me I taste

like a Cherry popsicle

in the end of July

But when the sun sets and

the dim sparkle left your eye —

They grew cold and draft like

the tides move to the night

Can’t be tied down to the

sand and the sea,

stars whisper your name in

the shadow light

Before we could define us,

honey, you left me

Like constellations I make out

your face in tricolour skies

The California light

beams down on my lips,

mimics your golden tan

with the sun’s kiss

Close my eyes and

feel it tickle my salt skin —

on sunny days, I sit at our

old spot and reminisce

The last remnants of you

like the first time that

you ever let me in

Your obnoxious laugh

replays in my mind,

sewing kit still on my

linen bed sheets.

Wish that you told me

that it’d be the last time,

the warm smell of you lingers

on the cobblestone street

The baker from Greggs,

he asked me about the

fig tree in your backyard

Still, I never know just how

exactly to break the cause

Or add onto to the French

essence of your English charm;

as I live through the tender

memories of what once was

Now each time I’m in your

hometown, I pay a visit to

pick up a fresh loaf

It’s the best I can get,

without you to hold me close

Alone with myself,

time and time again —

as I can’t help but feast

on brie & figs on toast

