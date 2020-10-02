Poem of the Week: “Mindbodypaint”
A Poem About Getting in the Artistic Zone
“Mindbodypaint”
Painting is dreaming
In real time
Unconscious movements
Focus so intense
Position shifts
Imagination drifts
Remember creativity gifts
Those bold enough to pursue it
I’m sorry worried mother,
You can’t reach me
I’m dreaming in
Nothing but
Mind and body and paint
Mindbodypaint
Splatter brain without restraint
Poor your insides out
Into dirty brush water
Mix, dip and swirl
And let the little girl
Trapped inside
Come out and describe
Everything that lied beneath
Perfect surface, aged grief
Grasp an emotion
Fist-full of commotion
And paste it with glue
This is you, this is you
I’m sorry past lover,
You can’t reach me
I’m dreaming in
Nothing but
Mind and body and paint
Mindbodypaint
Mindbodypaint
Make room for your practice
Because a bag of art supplies
Saves money on therapy
Lock and key
Twist and free
All the times the world
Hurt you, saved you
Caged you, delt you
Royal flushes, cruelty or blushes
Drifting in a headspace
Like the savannah
Vast and sweet
Crushed handfuls of
honeycomb dripping
in a sun’s heat
blissful, intense
hand hovering in suspense
I’m sorry younger brother,
You can’t reach me
I’m dreaming in
Nothing but
Mind and body and paint
Mindbodypaint
Mindbodypaint
Mindbodypaint
