Poem of the Week: “Mindbodypaint”

A Poem About Getting in the Artistic Zone

Graphic Breea Kobernick

“Mindbodypaint”

Painting is dreaming

In real time

Unconscious movements

Focus so intense

Position shifts

Imagination drifts

Remember creativity gifts

Those bold enough to pursue it

I’m sorry worried mother,

You can’t reach me

I’m dreaming in

Nothing but

Mind and body and paint

Mindbodypaint

Splatter brain without restraint

Poor your insides out

Into dirty brush water

Mix, dip and swirl

And let the little girl

Trapped inside

Come out and describe

Everything that lied beneath

Perfect surface, aged grief

Grasp an emotion

Fist-full of commotion

And paste it with glue

This is you, this is you

I’m sorry past lover,

You can’t reach me

I’m dreaming in

Nothing but

Mind and body and paint

Mindbodypaint

Mindbodypaint

Make room for your practice

Because a bag of art supplies

Saves money on therapy

Lock and key

Twist and free

All the times the world

Hurt you, saved you

Caged you, delt you

Royal flushes, cruelty or blushes

Drifting in a headspace

Like the savannah

Vast and sweet

Crushed handfuls of

honeycomb dripping

in a sun’s heat

blissful, intense

hand hovering in suspense

I’m sorry younger brother,

You can’t reach me

I’m dreaming in

Nothing but

Mind and body and paint

Mindbodypaint

Mindbodypaint

Mindbodypaint

