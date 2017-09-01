Nahmsayin?

Maybe It’s Time to Reconsider How We Get Around

Follow @kelseylitwin

Graphic: Jenn Aedy

When was the last time you saw a Razor scooter?

I mean, not by a playground or on some weird extreme sports competition on TV—but in use, on the street, by someone older than the age of twelve.

I remember chuckling when I saw men in suits kicking down the streets of Dublin on them, but maybe they were on to something.

Did they look hilariously out of place? Definitely. Yet there they were, zooming away, as I fast-walked across the crosswalk, trying to make it before the onslaught of oncoming scooter traffic knocked me off of my feet.

For those of us who are not graced with the coordination or balance needed to cruise on a longboard or skateboard, scooters can be a more comforting alternative. They’re incredibly portable—fold it up and no one on the metro will know that you’re carrying a children’s toy—it’s faster than walking, and that little handle bar gives a little extra kick of stability.

Yes, they look ridiculous. But so do a lot of things that we do. Skateboards? A plank of wood on wheels. Segues? Hoverboards? They are mocked, but we still see them out with more prominence than kick scooters. At least the latter encourages even an ounce of physical activity. Maybe if we just start seeing them in droves, we’ll forget how silly they seem.

Also, racing on scooters was so much fun. Let’s bring it back.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.