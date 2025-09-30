Fighting hunger in Montreal classrooms

Despite existing meal programs, a lack of funding prevents school children from being fed

Educators say despite existing meal programs, hunger shows up in classrooms across the city and consistent funding is needed to ensure no child is left unfed. Graphic Carmen Wile

The Breakfast Club of Canada estimates that one in three children across the country is at risk of going to school on an empty stomach. In 2025, Statistics Canada found that nearly 2.5 million children live in food-insecure households, displaying a 20 per cent increase in just a year.

In Montreal, many teachers and educators agree that the problem features prominently and visibly every day. Despite existing meal programs, too many children still arrive hungry—a problem some Montreal teachers say severely impedes their ability to learn, focus and feel included.

“As a teacher, it is very evident when students come in hungry,” said Emma, an educator with the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) who was granted full-name anonymity for fear of professional repercussions. “They lose valuable learning time concerning their empty tummies.”

Hunger in the classroom

Educators across Montreal describe hunger as a daily obstacle.

For Victoria D'Alessandro, a worker at Centennial Regional High School, the signs are apparent.

“More often than not, when I ask if a student has eaten, the answer is no,” D'Alessandro explained.

On average, D'Alessandro said she encounters one or two students a day who haven’t had breakfast or lunch, though she suspects that the number is much higher.

Meanwhile, Laura Olivares-Wueshner, a specialized educator who visits multiple schools across Montreal, said she has seen the effects of hunger vary by neighbourhood.

“In wealthier areas, it wasn’t common to see children without food. But in places like LaSalle and Lachine, I notice it much more frequently. Many parents struggle to afford snacks and meals,” Olivares-Wueshner said, adding that hunger often showed up in the classroom as crying, anger or withdrawal.

“A small snack made a huge difference,” she added.

Meal programs help, but gaps remain

While Montreal schools do have meal initiatives, their reach seems uneven.

Emma stated that her school, under EMSB, offered a daily snack and milk program, as well as subsidized lunches for families below a certain income level.

“Families really appreciated it because they didn’t have to worry about their children going hungry. It fosters an equitable environment,” Emma said.

D'Alessandro said her school goes a step further: a moving cart circulates in the morning with fruit, toast, cereal and juice, available to any student who needs it. Still, she expressed that it’s not perfect.

“Before we get a new shipment of donations, we run out of food,” D'Alessandro said.

At times, she said she estimates up to 300 students crowd into the cafeteria during lunch and recess to get something to eat.

Olivares-Wueshner said she has also seen how programs can build inclusion. In her classroom, she sometimes hosted monthly breakfasts out of her own pocket so all students had access to healthy food.

“Providing lunches and snacks helps reduce bullying and social pressure,” Olivares-Wueshner said. “Meal programs directly affect learning.”

Nationwide, the Breakfast Club of Canada has seen the demand for such programs surge by 30 per cent in recent years. Today, the organization supports over 880,000 children in more than 4,900 school nutrition programs. Yet demand continues to outpace supply.

Even with these existing meal programs, many Montreal educators agree that challenges remain.

Emma noted that cafeteria meals at her school cost around $5, with soups and drinks extra.

“Students who are buying their lunch should be able to get a soup, a meal and a drink for a fixed price,” she said.

On the other hand, Olivares-Wueshner highlighted broader issues: limited budgets in English schools, lack of accommodation for dietary restrictions like lactose or gluten intolerance and the absence of a universal national program.

“Funding is a major challenge. Many schools don’t have consistent support, which creates inequality between wealthier and lower-income areas,” Olivares-Wueshner said.

Governmental red tape also threatens to delay proceedings, according to D'Alessandro. She explained that all donations must pass through official channels, making it harder to raise funds quickly for meal programs.

The bigger picture

For teachers such as Emma, the benefits of school meals and programs are undeniable. She said that well-fed students are alert, engaged and confident.

“Students come back from lunch with more energy and focus on their studies,” Emma said. “No child should ever be hungry during school hours. Hopefully, in the future, free lunches can be provided to all students across the province.”

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 3, published September 30, 2025.