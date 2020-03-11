BREAKING: Holiday break extended by one week

Winter 2021 term delayed in response to student stress

In response to student stress, the winter 2021 semester has been pushed back one week. File Photo Elisa Barbier

Concordia announced earlier today it will be extending the holiday break by one week, meaning winter 2021 classes start on Jan. 13, 2021.

Reading week will remain the same, March 1 to 5.

The change comes in the wake of students experiencing increased stress and fatigue brought on by studying remotely and the ongoing pandemic, explained interim provost and vice-president academic Anne Whitelaw.

Just like the fall 2020 semester, a limited number of classes will be held in-person—health safety guidelines permitting.

The coming winter semester will remain a 13-week term, ending a week later than usual on April 20, 2021.

Along with this, other changes have been made to the academic calendar.

The new Did Not Enter course withdrawal deadline for winter 2021 is Jan. 26, and the Discontinue course withdrawal deadline is March 29. Final exams will take place from April 24 to May 9.

The university will reopen on Jan. 11. All services will resume, including limited in-person access to the library and the Birks Student Service Centre.

The summer 2021 terms will also be delayed, with specific dates coming soon.

