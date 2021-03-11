Student spaces reopen for socially distanced in-person events

Maximum of 25 people can now gather on campus in specific rooms

Designated student spaces are reopening for socially distanced activities. File Photo Emanuele Barbier

Concordia students, faculty and staff can now book spaces for socially distanced activities on both campuses, the university announced on March 8.

Reservations must be made at least three business days before the scheduled activity for one of two daily available time slots—9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Students looking to reserve spaces for in-person activities can only do so with the help of a booking officer from a registered student group. The activities held in these spaces must be student-centred and can only be used by faculty, staff and students. The largest spaces have a maximum capacity of 25 people.

“We know that many of our students miss the social connections and exchanges that are part of the university experience and that this may be one of the biggest challenges of our largely remote environment,” said Anne Whitelaw, interim provost and vice-president academic, in the announcement.

Social distancing spaces on campus have been configured so people can maintain a distance of at least two metres from one another, and will be sanitized between bookings to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

For a list of available spaces and approved social distancing activities, visit Hospitality Concordia’s space reservation page.