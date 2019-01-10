“What’s Too Good Isn’t True”: Poem of the Week
The Fine Craft of a Concordia Student
A poem that pulls you into its time and space, capturing the excitement of a moment quickly gone by.
“what’s too good isn’t true”
it’s 2:14am
on a Monday morning
wind is blowing through my hair and
we’re going 120/hr
my Uber driver was yours
now he is mine
before your hand was in mine
and then on my thigh
you think I’m everything I try to be
I guess I’m playing it well
say you’re fine with my prudence
now only time will tell
we’ll see how truly hard it is for
you to play the waiting game
I don’t want to go back to
playing round one
over and
over
again
