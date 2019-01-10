“What’s Too Good Isn’t True”: Poem of the Week

The Fine Craft of a Concordia Student

Graphic Cailtin Yardley

A poem that pulls you into its time and space, capturing the excitement of a moment quickly gone by.

“what’s too good isn’t true”

it’s 2:14am

on a Monday morning

wind is blowing through my hair and

we’re going 120/hr

my Uber driver was yours

now he is mine

before your hand was in mine

and then on my thigh

you think I’m everything I try to be

I guess I’m playing it well

say you’re fine with my prudence

now only time will tell

we’ll see how truly hard it is for

you to play the waiting game

I don’t want to go back to

playing round one

over and

over

again

