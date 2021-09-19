Weekly Fringe: This week is here to shake up your regular routine

Food, edgy art and unexpected music combinations just a few days away!

We’re headed into a week that is sure to keep us on our toes. Montreal’s art and culture scene brings us a few not so usual events with some tasty treats along the way.

Monday, Sept. 20

If you’re anything like me, kicking off Monday with gourmet food may just be the best way to get your week going. Time Out Market is hosting their event, Tourné Gourmande, from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, giving Montrealers a chance to take part in their gourmet week. All you have to do is buy the $20 pass and you get access to four individual dishes from your choice of restaurants. That’s $5 a dish!

With all this delicious food, you’ll surely need a drink to go with it! Buying your pass beforehand online will get you a complimentary mocktail upon arrival at the market. Bon appétit!

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Looking for something to do this Tuesday? Bar Biftek is hosting I’m a F***** Vegetarian at 8 p.m., where local artists’ videos and performances will be featured with music by DJ HOOPS that will keep the vibe going all night. Make sure to check out the full list of featured artists and reserve your spot.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

POP Montreal is taking over the city yet again from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26. The festival’s 20th edition brings such an extensive program with a vast amount of artists from all backgrounds, you’re bound to fall in love with at least one.

If you think the festival is limited to music, you might want to check out some of the installations that come with it. Where to start? How about listen to Black women (again) held Sept. 22, which will feature a collage of Black women’s voices set to interrogate the listener on their relationship with Black women.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Montreal director Evan Beloff’s latest film Just As I Am will premiere Sept. 23. The musical documentary revolves around the extraordinary story of Montreal’s Shira Choir, its inspirational choirmaster Daniel Benlolo, and of course the remarkable group of singers with special needs that makes up the choir.

Not only does the film premiere Sept. 23 at The Spanish & Portuguese Synagogue, but the Shira Choir will also be there to give a live performance before the screening. The choir members, Beloff, Benlolo and the film’s producer, Marvin Rosenblatt, will all be available for a Q&A after the screening. While the event may be free, you still have to register beforehand. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Vernissage LIPSTICK RIOT is an edgy art exhibition happening Sept. 24 at DBC Gallery. The exhibition will feature art by Tina Cartier as well as Uplifted by Meve. If bold and dynamic art is still not enough to entice you, girl band The Lef7overs will be there to perform a live show. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Saturdays are meant for a fun night out, and what better way to spend it than to take part in something totally different from your usual weekend entertainment. With a contrast in styles, Hip-Hopéra Carmen brings you the uncommon blend of hip-hop and opera. The musical performance is taking place at Place de la Paix with two free shows a night from Sept. 23 to 26. The show features 10 artists who put a modern twist on the classic opera Carmen. Show times are at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and no reservation is needed.

Sunday, Sept. 26

The week has come full circle with a closing event that has one tasty thing in common with the way you may have started the week: food. Sunday, Sept. 26 is the last day you can take advantage of the Marché Asiatique de Montréal and choose a few dishes from different local vendors. Closing weekend is around the corner, so make sure you pop by Place des Souhaits and support some local Asian businesses. Dates and opening hours can be found on their Facebook page.

