The cost of convenience

Can fast fashion truly go away? Or will the cycle of trends keep it alive?

Fast fashion thrives on cheap prices and low conscience. Graphic Sara Salsabili

You swore you wouldn't buy more clothes this month. But suddenly, a TikTok trend is convincing you that you need that viral dress.

Sound familiar?

Fast fashion thrives on this exact cycle, where the latest trend appears and disappears before you've even had the chance to wear it twice.

It’s referred to as low-cost, trendy clothing rapidly produced by mass-market retailers in response to the latest trends.

It wasn't until the 1970s that the concept of fast fashion was introduced. Retailers began outsourcing manufacturing to other countries, where lower wages ensured the prioritization of speed and cost over ethics.

By the late 1990s, the industry had exploded, with brands accelerating production cycles to meet growing consumer demand. Since then, fast fashion has grown immensely, leaving a horrible impact on our planet. According to the UN Environment Programme, the fashion industry is the second-biggest global consumer of water and is responsible for approximately 2 to 8 per cent of global carbon emissions.

Despite these alarming facts, fast fashion remains ingrained in our daily lives. Brands such as Shein and Fashion Nova continue to dominate, offering cheap alternatives at human and environmental costs. Influencer culture has only accelerated these trends, helping these brands stay popular.

The dupe trend on TikTok has played a big role in the rise of fast-fashion. Users and influencers now share affordable alternatives for high-end luxury items, showcasing how you can recreate the outfit for a fraction of the price. These videos quickly go viral, creating a demand for these cheaper versions. The constant cycle of finding and sharing dupes has made it easier for fast fashion brands to stay in the spotlight, as they quickly make knock-offs of the most popular designs on social media.

Can the demand for fast fashion truly disappear, or will convenience always win?

Consumer habits play a crucial role in the life expectancy of fast fashion. Instant gratification, affordability and social media influence fuel the industry’s success. Many people prioritize low prices over sustainability, making it challenging for ethical alternatives to win.

Luckily, some combative measures have become popular. Thrift stores, once viewed as a secondhand option, have become immensely popular—a mainstream shopping destination. Resale platforms like Depop and Poshmark have also gained popularity, offering a more conscious way to shop.

As someone who shops at curated thrift stores, I find the experience far more enjoyable than browsing at large retail chains. There's something exciting about discovering one-of-a-kind pieces that add character and individuality to my wardrobe.

That being said, sustainable fashion often comes with a price tag, making it less accessible to customers. Ethical and fair trade brands typically charge more due to the fair wages and responsible sourcing, especially if it's a small business.

While eliminating fast fashion entirely may seem unrealistic, we can diminish its impact through conscious efforts.

Today's generation is resourceful and innovative, finding new and creative ways to extend the lifespan of clothing. For instance, upcycling clothing and recycling old garments into one-of-a-kind pieces has become extremely popular recently.

Viral trends like “thrift flips” encourage users to take old, unwanted clothing and transform them into something new and fashionable. Creators are now making sustainability more enjoyable by posting tutorials on how to repair, dye or customize clothing.

By embracing thrift culture, supporting ethical brands and rethinking our consumption habits, we can push the fashion industry toward a more responsible path.

It ultimately comes down to a choice between convenience and sustainability. While affordability and accessibility make fast fashion appealing, its long-term consequences cannot be ignored.

Isn’t it far more exciting to own unique pieces that set you apart from the crowd?

We need to be willing to shift our habits for the sake of a more sustainable future—because prioritizing convenience at the expense of people and the planet is no longer an option.



This article originally appeared in Volume 45, Issue 10, published March 4, 2025.