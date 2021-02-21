Weekly Fringe: The last week of Black History Month brings us activism, film, and some much-needed art therapy

It’s a week jam-packed with unique art events

Graphica Breea Kobernick

To all Black readers, I wish you a healthy and proud final week of Black History Month. Our history, wellbeing, and joy are just as important next week as they are this. To all the non-Black readers, the work doesn’t end this week.

Monday, Feb. 22

Cinema Politica welcomes Tamara Dawit, director of Finding Sally, to discuss the film’s telling of the disappearance of Dawit’s revolutionary aunt. The free online panel, Ethiopia Then and Now, will also explore the power of art through the female lens. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Join the organization Apathy is Boring to celebrate the final week of Black History Month with its discussion panel Art as Activism. The free online panel, starting at 7 p.m., will dive into the intersection between artistic practice and social change.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

The Film Prod. Students for Inclusivity and Action is hosting a free online discussion to address issues within film education and tackle means for change. Film, Gender, and Education will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 25

Experience therapy through art with the Massimadi Festival. Remembering Who We Are: A Series of Therapeutic Workshops is tailored for queer, trans, and non-binary Black afro-descendants. Techniques such as improvisation and role-play will be used to understand and unpack the effects of internalized oppression.

Friday, Feb. 26

Who’d have thought that dismantling white supremacy could be so sexy? Presented by Lust Cove, Okay, Karen is a burlesque and performance art show that tackles eurocentrism and white supremacy. The pay-what-you-can event is online and begins at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27

“What would a world free of oppression look like for African and Afro-descendant people?” is the question Nigra Iuventa and the Massimadi Festival are asking in the discussion panel Black Utopia. The free online event begins at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28

Breathe in, breathe out. On this final day of BHM, find ease and presence through Black Conversations’ workshop Remembering Ease. Starting at 2 p.m., the hour-long workshop will consist of guided meditations, intentional conversations, and deep exhalations.