Weekly Fringe: Enjoy some of what the great city has to offer this week

It’s time to get out of the house and listen in on some great discussions, films, and music

Graphic Breea Kobernick

The city won’t quit; Montreal’s art scene is as lively as ever.

Monday, Nov. 1

Cinema Politica Concordia is kicking off this year’s programming with a screening of BEANS Nov. 1. The film follows the story of 12-year-old Beans, a young Mohawk girl, during the Oka crisis. It will also be accompanied by a discussion with one of the film’s cast members and Montreal-based actor, Brittany LeBorgne, from the Mohawk community of Kahnawake. The event—which aims to celebrate power, resilience, and love—is open to Concordia students, and admission is by donation.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Patrick Bossé’s film, Territoires des Amériques, will be screened at Société des arts technologiques from Nov 2. to Nov. 27. Produced and directed by Quebec artists, the documentary, which explores 60 years of Derouin’s artistic process, is the perfect film to watch in celebration of Québecois artists.

Read more: Concordia’s new Queer Film Club hosts its first event

Wednesday, Nov. 3

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is hosting moderated discussions about art and ecology. Their next event is Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. where artists will be discussing what the arts can do to reduce eco-anxiety. While the discussion is free to attend, reservations are required.

Thursday, Nov. 4

Urban Science #LECYPHER is hosting a new concert series with weekly shows on Thursdays at Petit Campus. The series will run for eight weeks and will host a variety of talented musicians taking the stage at 8 p.m. The Nov. 4 performance will feature multi-instrumentalist Farley Beats. If a designated night of fun and music on a weekly basis isn’t enough to entice you, tickets that are priced at only $7 may do the trick!

Friday, Nov. 5

Singer song-writer Le Ren celebrates her latest album Leftovers with two live concerts Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 at La Sala Rossa. Kick back this Friday with some food and drinks and discover some new music, or celebrate an album you may already love. While tickets can be bought at the door, online tickets are listed at a discounted price, so make sure to book in advance!

Saturday, Nov. 6

Is there a better way to spend a Saturday afternoon than strolling through an art exhibition? While you think about it, OBORO is kicking off their latest exhibition Human | Nature coincidentally on a Saturday, Nov. 6. The exhibition will feature the works of several different artists that look at the actions humans take towards nature.

Sunday, Nov. 7

AF-Flux Biennale Transnational Noire, which aims to spotlight Black identities, is partnering with The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts in presenting free conferences and performances all related to topics of identity, gender, colonization, and more. The last day to take advantage of the free performance is Sunday Nov. 7, where artist Kama La Mackerel will be performing at the MMFA. You can find more dates and information on both the performances and the conferences on their website.