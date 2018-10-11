Weed Consumption Banned on Concordia Campuses

The Smoking, Vaping, Selling and Cooking of Weed is Banned on Concordia Campus

Those 18-years-old or older are permitted to carry up to 30 grams of weed on campus. Stock photo Brian Lapuz

With legalization approaching on Oct. 17, the act of smoking, vaping and cooking weed has been prohibited on Concordia campuses. If caught smoking in a barred area, police could fine within $500 to $2,250.

Multiple offences could result in higher fines or result in disciplinary processes within the Code of Rights and Responsibilities, or for employees, their collective or employment agreement.

The university plans to amend the Smoke-Free Environment Policy to include new weed regulations into Concordia’s policy.

However, the provincial Cannabis Regulation Act will apply to Concordia campus, barring the smoking or vaping of weed on university grounds, this includes smoking or vaping more than 9 metres from building entrances, air intakes and windows.

The Cannabis Regulation Act allows persons to carry up to 30 grams of weed, dried or oil. Minors under the age of 18-years-old are prohibited from possessing weed.

All buildings and exterior locations are included, such as the Grey Nuns garden, the Quad, athletic fields and all areas surrounding Concordia buildings and within property lines.

Along with smoking—selling, growing, distribution, serving, cooking, production and preparation is banned.

