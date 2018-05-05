Stingers Football Star Jean-Guy Rimpel Will Not Return Next Season

Concordia’s Running Back in the Process of Transferring

Running back Jean-Guy Rimpel, a key member of Concordia football’s offence, has made the decision to part ways with the program. File Photo Daren Zomerman

Concordia’s football program and its all-star running back Jean-Guy Rimpel will be parting ways before the 2018-2019 season.

This decision comes ahead of the 23-year-old’s final season of U Sports eligibility. Rimpel has begun the process of transferring to another program and cannot comment on the reasons behind the move as a result.

Rimpel was a focal point of Concordia’s offence last season, rushing for 708 yards and six touchdowns in seven games with the Maroon and Gold. He led the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec in rushing yards, placed second in total touchdowns and was third in all-purpose yards with an average of 106 yards per game.

All of this earned the Montreal native a unanimous RSEQ all-star selection this season as he put his name in the school’s record book for most rushing yards (708) and carries (130) in a single season.

According to U Sports rules, Rimpel would need to sit out a season before playing for a new team once he transfers. He would need to put in a formal request to the league through a potential new school for the rule to be waived as it is his last year.

In a statement made to The Link, The Stingers made it clear that they will not be standing in the way of this process and wish Rimpel the best moving forward.

Speaking to francophone football website, Le Champ Arriere, Rimpel stated that if he is unable to transfer and play out his final season in the university ranks, he will spend his time training until the combine for the 2019 Canadian Football League draft.

Rimpel is currently running a summer football camp for receivers and running backs alongside former Stinger’s teammates Vincent Alessandrini and Quaysie Gordon-Maule.

