Four Stingers Football Players Named to RSEQ All-Star Team

Rimpel and Pierre Unanimous Choices

Four Stingers received all-star nods for the 2017-18 regular season. Photo Tristan D’Amours

The Stingers are well represented in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec’s football all-star team.

The all-star team, compiled by the league’s coaches and commissioner, was released Thursday afternoon. It features four Stingers players, two of which were chosen unanimously. Running back Jean-Guy Rimpel and cornerback Khadeem Pierre were given the nods unanimously while third-year offensive tackle Maurice Simba and fifth-year linebacker Mickëal Côté were also selected to the team.

Rimpel, who is the first Concordia running back to be named an all-star since Jean-Michel Paquette in 2003, was the league’s leading rusher this season. The third-year athlete ran for 708 yards on 130 carries and six touchdowns through seven regular season games. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry and 101 yards per game.

Pierre, a freshman, led the team in interceptions with three, finishing third in the league. He also totalled 19 tackles in his first season. He immediately made his mark as a Stinger, starting all seven games this year.

Simba and Côté both also started every game for the Stingers. Côté’s 50 tackles led the team and the league. He also averaged 7.2 tackles per game. Simba helped open holes for Rimpel’s league-leading season, while also helping quarterback Trenton Miller lead the league in total offence with an average of 323 yards per game.

The Stingers’ season will be on the line Saturday afternoon at the CEPSUM when they play the Universite de Montreal Carabins in the RSEQ’s semifinals.

