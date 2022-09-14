Stingers 0, Citadins 0: Goalkeepers Steal the Show in Scoreless Draw

Last-minute Drama and Heroics Secure Concordia’s Unbeaten Start

Goaltending brilliance was on display in Concordia vs UQAM Credit Kyran Thicke - Concordia Stingers

A 90th-minute penalty save from Concordia’s goalkeeper Jordy Kerlegrand secured a 0-0 draw for the men’s soccer team against the Univerisité de Montréal à Québec Citadins at Concordia Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The result means that the Stingers remain unbeaten in their first two games—something the program has not done since 2001.

UQAM wasted no time getting on the front foot, with forward Fenelon Lephen Nevesky forcing a great save by Kerlegrand from point-blank range just two minutes in.

While both teams tried to figure one another out, it was clear that neither team wanted to cause the first mistake, leading to a tepid first half with no real scoring opportunities. That changed during the second frame when the Stingers came out the more aggressively, dominating more possession and finding space behind UQAM’s back line.

Just before the hour mark, Concordia had their best chance yet when forward Alberto Correa Jean Marc Kabanga linked up in the box, only to be denied by the sprawling Citadine goalkeeper Martin Cantona. The goalie battle would continue as both keepers did everything in their power to keep a clean sheet.

With just ten minutes left, Cantona was called upon again to make another incredible save from following a set piece. He almost turned into the hero with no time left when he launched the ball nearly 70 yards only to be denied by a desperate save from Kerlegrand.

On the ensuing corner, the Citadins thought they had a last-minute winner after a mad scramble in the box, but the goal was called back due to offside.

The added time drama didn’t stop there as Concordia saw their potential winner hit the post. Mohammed Reza Nafar collected the ball from 25 yards out and sent a shot past the outstretched hand of Cantona, only to be rejected by the woodwork.

With that missed opportunity, it seemed as though the game was all wrapped up until controversy decided to rear its head. With no time left on the clock, UQAM had a breakthrough and wingback Kyle-Vincent Garcia gave away a penalty for having stopped the breakaway.

Forward Alexis Jeanne stepped up and sent the ball towards the bottom right corner, but Kerlegrand read it perfectly, jumping on the ball and ending the game.

Concordia’s next game will be at home against The Laval Rouge et Or on Friday, Sept. 16.