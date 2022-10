Poetry: Why I Write

Graphic Nadine Abdellatif

Why I Write

I write to fill empty pages

with feelings I want to be

reminded to forget.

I write to scribble and

burn my thoughts, so they

absorb the page with ink

for those words

to never go away.

I write and hate and

write some more

until that hate turns

into grief.

I write so one day

maybe

just

maybe

I’ll remember

why I hate it so much.