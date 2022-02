‘Red Rain’

Graphic Eva Wilson

plants are watered

with the rain

water turns red blood

pink

shower drops pour vines of black hair onto my face

bloody washings

morning and night

soak, rinse, dry

stains like a strong fruit

cravings

my wild berries squish inside

and pour virility

spotted, flowered bed sheets,

like a leaf, or leopard’s pattern

Moon, Sister and I are full

what powers possess us?

maybe never knowing is the best part

This article originally appeared in The Body Issue, published February 1, 2022.