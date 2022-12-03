Poetry: ‘nuclear’

Fringe ArtsDinah Arzola-Martinez — Published March 12, 2022 1 minute

Graphic Eva Wilson

i am thoughts in knots, forever slopped  

threaded tightly, hands hold strings lightly 

puppet, i am, of a force that can ignite me

 

nuclear poison of a mind, a mind, a mind

toxin reaching the edges of my feather heart 

surrendered, i let it tear me apart

 

i am ship in storm, eternal, succumbed

sea roaring, body cold and frozen

give in, all i can do, give into this ocean 

 

fickle water drops, drops, drops

tethered, reach to see light, until i break 

released, am i, from this incessant ache?

