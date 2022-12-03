Poetry: ‘nuclear’
i am thoughts in knots, forever slopped
threaded tightly, hands hold strings lightly
puppet, i am, of a force that can ignite me
nuclear poison of a mind, a mind, a mind
toxin reaching the edges of my feather heart
surrendered, i let it tear me apart
i am ship in storm, eternal, succumbed
sea roaring, body cold and frozen
give in, all i can do, give into this ocean
fickle water drops, drops, drops
tethered, reach to see light, until i break
released, am i, from this incessant ache?
