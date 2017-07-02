Nahmsayin? Uber and Me

Graphic: Shreya Biswas

I really like riding my bike. A lot.

Day in, day out, sun up or sun down, I throw a leg over my trusty steed and speed off into the urban fray.

As any devout city cyclist will tell you, the common cab is a fare bearing menace. The disdain seems to go both ways; for every cab mirror I have folded in (righteously and justly I must add), I have had to dodge an errant swinging door or absent-minded lane change.

As the villainous cabby continues to lose its marketplace to Uber, I see an opportunity for the service to avoid creating a strifeful relationship with cyclists. I want to like Uber, I really do.

I drink, you drink, we all drink—and when we’re all done drinking, the backseat of an Uber is much safer than the seat of a bicycle. But when I am soberly aboard my bike, Uber doors have almost claimed my dooring virginity a few too many times.

How hard would it be for prospective Uber drivers to go through a quick Cyclist awareness module during their application process? Some quick tips about blind spots and courtesy, and the common cyclist could be a close acquaintance of a great service.

There’s enough hate in this world already, so let’s keep Uber and cyclists friendly.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.