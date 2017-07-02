Nahmsayin? Uber and Me
I really like riding my bike. A lot.
Day in, day out, sun up or sun down, I throw a leg over my trusty steed and speed off into the urban fray.
As any devout city cyclist will tell you, the common cab is a fare bearing menace. The disdain seems to go both ways; for every cab mirror I have folded in (righteously and justly I must add), I have had to dodge an errant swinging door or absent-minded lane change.
As the villainous cabby continues to lose its marketplace to Uber, I see an opportunity for the service to avoid creating a strifeful relationship with cyclists. I want to like Uber, I really do.
I drink, you drink, we all drink—and when we’re all done drinking, the backseat of an Uber is much safer than the seat of a bicycle. But when I am soberly aboard my bike, Uber doors have almost claimed my dooring virginity a few too many times.
How hard would it be for prospective Uber drivers to go through a quick Cyclist awareness module during their application process? Some quick tips about blind spots and courtesy, and the common cyclist could be a close acquaintance of a great service.
There’s enough hate in this world already, so let’s keep Uber and cyclists friendly.
