McGill 3, Concordia 0: Stingers’ Men’s Soccer Still Looking For First Points Of The Seas

Lackluster Offensive Showing Against Their Crosstown Rivals Keeps The Stingers Winless

Concordia has yet to pick up any points, losing all five of their regular season games. Photo Daren Zomerman

The Stingers will have a great shot at picking up their first win when they visit the also winless Sherbrooke Vert et Or on Friday. Photo Daren Zomerman

Concordia has yet to pick up even a single point this season and the Redmen have kept that trend going by topping them 3-0 at Concordia Stadium on Sunday.

The Stingers have had a hard time finding their footing in the early parts of the season, dropping all five of their games so far. They defended strongly but could not apply enough offensive pressure and creativity in the final third as well as sloppy giveaways in the midfield granted the McGill side more than their fair share of opportunities in front of goal.

Concordia head coach Greg Sutton was not impressed following his side’s dismal showing.

“We’ve struggled. There’s no other way to put it,” said Sutton. “We have yet to find the character on this team that will help us pick up points and we’re looking to the more experienced guy in the locker room to step up.”

With the Stingers playing with five defenders in the back, one should expect limited offensive chances on both sides. However, the two wing backs commonly pushed too high up the field, allowing McGill’s forwards to run freely and spread the three Concordia midfielders far too thin.

A goal from Redmen center midfielder Michael McIntyre before half time had the Stingers already looking defeated. They struggled to transition into attack and failed to get behind a McGill back four that looked impenetrable as they secured the victory with a third goal late in the game.

Captain and center-back Olivier Georges maintains that form is only temporary and they can still turn the season around.

“Throughout the year teams get into ruts and that’s where we are right now. We just have to keep pushing forward regardless of where we are in the standings,” he said.

One of the main reasons for the Stingers’ struggles seems to be their inability to put pressure on the opposition’s back line. The work ethic and creativity are still not there and it is demonstrated by a very noticeable lack of sting in their attack throughout the game.

“I can’t really sugarcoat it at this point.” said Sutton. “We’re just getting outcompeted in every single game and every single battle this season and we just have to get together as a unit to try and finish the season off on a high note.”

The Concordia midfield and attack seemed more focused on keeping possession around the middle of the park than trying to get in behind the Redmen defense. That was evidenced by the lack of runs in behind the defense and the long, easily anticipated passes that left one player isolated and caused more turnovers. Attacking midfielder Andreas Troche was one of the few bright spots in the formation, making penetrating runs and through balls.

“We just need to be more composed out there,” said Troche. “The chances won’t just come to us and no defense will give us a free goal. We need to force the defense to spread out and make the room ourselves.”

With the loss, the Stingers remain tied for last place in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec with the Sherbrooke Vert et Or, who are also winless. On the positive side, their next outing will be a Friday evening trip to Sherbrooke.

Considering that Sherbrooke has only scored once this year, this seems like a prime opportunity for the Stingers to pick up their first points of the season.

“We have the talent to get it done all we need now is the will,” said Troche.

