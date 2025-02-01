Igloofest 2025: Montreal’s winter nightlife crown jewel

Winter nights of high-energy beats and cultural fusion transform the city into an unforgettable rave

Manalou bringing the heat to Igloofest with a fusion of Maghreb rhythms and electronic beats, as the crowd moves beneath glowing neon lights. Photo Andrae Lerone Lewis

Montreal’s winter nightlife has come alive once again with the return of Igloofest, a festival that has become synonymous with braving the cold for unforgettable music and vibrant experiences.

From Jan. 16 to Feb. 8, the Old Port is transformed into a neon-lit playground for music lovers, with thousands of attendees ready to lose themselves beneath the stars.

The lineup consists of international superstars like Skepta and Peggy Gou, alongside local favourites bringing global sounds together and redefining the electronic music scene.

On Jan. 25, the energy at the Videotron Stage was undeniable. DJ Manalou opened the night with a masterful set blending Maghreb rhythms with contemporary electronic beats. Her mix of familiar and innovative sounds drew the crowd closer as the set progressed, with dancers swaying and jumping together to tracks connecting cultural traditions with modern sensibilities.

For first-time attendee Philippe Torras, who recently moved from Arizona, the experience was a revelation.

“Keeping it this lively during harsh Canadian winters is such a good idea,” Torras said. “Hearing remixes of both familiar and unfamiliar tracks made it such a special night. Montreal feels so much more diverse than where I’m from.”

As the night deepened, Laylit co-founder MNSA took over. The DJ delivered a high-energy set that seamlessly blended a variety of sounds, including elements of techno, amapiano, and beats inspired by ​​the Southwest Asian and North African region. His ability to weave diverse influences into a cohesive, dynamic performance kept the crowd energized and moving, shedding layers of winter clothing as the dancing intensified.

“For Igloofest, I wanted to lean into the festival’s vibe and play a bit more edgy stuff,” MNSA explained in an earlier interview. “It is important to bring niche sounds to Igloofest so they reach the mainstream. The fact that we are able to bring these sounds to these festivals is important to give them visibility.”

Following MNSA was Nadim Maghzal, also a co-founder of Laylit, whose set built on the night’s energy with a distinctive blend of tracks that showcased his unique style. While each DJ brought something different, they blended seamlessly, creating a cohesive, unforgettable experience.

By the time Cheba Iman took the stage to close the Videotron lineup, the crowd was fully immersed in a trance-like euphoria. Known for her unapologetically bold style, Iman’s set fused influences from around the world with a modern electronic twist, creating an atmosphere of unrestrained freedom.

“My DJing is about breaking free from restrictions and healing through self-expression,” Iman explained. “I want people to lose themselves, to enter a trance.”

Meanwhile, for the most anticipated act of the night on the Sapporo Stage, Skepta brought his signature flair to the night. The crowd swarmed to see him, cheering and dancing to a mix of house-heavy beats and timeless classics. The energy was palpable as he dropped tracks that had everyone singing along, keeping warm through constant movement.

“I’ve seen Skepta perform before,” Torras said. “He knows how to command a stage. When I was heading to the Sapporo Stage I saw a crowd swarm towards me. Everyone was excited to see him.”

Skepta capped the festival with an electrifying performance that kept the crowd hyped all the way back on their metro ride home.

While many fed off the night’s energy, for attendee Maria Jarrache, the night didn’t quite live up to expectations.

From news of potential pickpockets to overall bad vibes from the crowd, Jarrache’s experience was less enjoyable.

“My friend had an extra ticket so I went with her, but went home quickly because I was cold and wasn’t feeling it,” Jarrache shared. “I felt like the crowd was so off [...] I usually go to a good number of festivals during the year but this one was hands down my least favourite.”

Jarrache added that she found the music very overwhelming.

“It just didn’t feel like it was the right setting,” she said. ”There weren’t really any fun things to do at all.”

Beyond the music, Igloofest’s aesthetic contributed to its magic. The festival’s icy structures, neon accents and playful Igloovillage create a surreal winter wonderland.

Attendees were embracing the theme with bold fashion choices, pulling up in everything from retro ski gear to extravagant fur coats. This year’s rendition of Igloofest showcases how the festival’s unique blend of music, art and atmosphere continues to make it a cultural phenomenon.

By highlighting diverse sounds and creating an inclusive space, Igloofest evolves year after year as a platform for artistic expression.

“I’m learning this is more than just a festival,” Torras said, “it’s a celebration of culture and community. I’m already counting down to next year.”