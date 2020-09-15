BREAKING: Concordia winter semester classes will remain online

Due to COVID-19, the school will for the most part not hold in-person classes

Follow @eligrigoriadis

Due to COVID-19, the school will for the most part not hold in-person classes. File Photo Laura Lalonde

The 2021 winter semester will take place mostly online according to a statement released by the office of university President Graham Carr on Monday. It has been confirmed that most of the measures currently implemented will remain in place for the rest of this academic year.

Much like this semester, access to in-person labs and studio time will still be available, provided the proper health guidelines are followed.

The announcement was made this early in order to allow students, staff, and faculty as much time as possible to prepare for the winter semester.

Carr also explained this will be a very tricky situation for international students due to travel restrictions and time zones, but has offered no concrete plan for their future as of yet.

Updates to come.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.