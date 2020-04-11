Homeless in Montreal

Graphic Nanor Froundjian

Homeless in the city

bouncing from place to place

doorway to doorway

I am the friction in the wheels

the broken cog in the machine

The grinding I feel

wearing down my skin

my body’s resistance

the flagging force within

Helpless in the city

as it closes its eyes

this delusion is blind

bureaucracy cold

a woman on the sidewalk—alone

When sleeping becomes a crime

something to be fined

disrupted with blinding lights

and harsh male voices

the state-sanctioned watchdogs

of the night

Homeless in the city

Hopelessness I feel

Confronted with big screens

Billboards and shining things

Promises and false dreams

to keep us from seeing

those who have no place to be

listless and shifting

Aggressive punk-coloured dreams

or abusing our sexuality

may be

the only way to stay safe

when the night reaches for me

and the cold begins to seep

into the fibres of my being

Friends shun

those who are economically done

the social fabric atomized

the illusion of smoothness

is all that keeps

us “happy” and in our place

so we believe

that the system has some safety

when there is only harsh reality

awaiting those who fall

from capitalism’s “grace”

Or for those who resist

Or for those who commit

to different ideals

to higher truths

than men could ever create.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.