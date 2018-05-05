High Scoring Forward Phélix Martineau Set to Join Concordia Men’s Hockey Program

The Former Captain of the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles Will Join the Stingers for the 2018-2019 Season

Phélix Martineau, of the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets, will be joining the Stingers for the 2018-2019 season. File Photo Daren Zomerman

The Concordia Stingers have found yet another offseason addition in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Phélix Martineau.

Martineau joins Bradley Lalonde and Hugo Roy as the newest group of Stingers to be drafted out of the QMJHL.

The Terrebonne native spent the last four years playing for the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, serving as team captain this past season.

During his time with Cape Breton, the 21-year-old demonstrated a talent for goal scoring, surpassing the 20 goal mark in all but his rookie season. Martineau’s final season of junior hockey was a career year for the young forward, who put up 34 goals and 66 points in 68 games.

Listed as both a centre and a winger, Martineau offers the Stingers the same positional versatility just as rookie standout Massimo Carozza did last season. The addition of a high producing centre also helps mitigate the loss of top centre and U Sports MVP, Anthony Beauregard.

Martineau is currently playing in the ECHL playoffs with the Fort Wayne Komets. He put up three points in three regular season games and has added eight points in 12 playoff games so far. In the Komets’ five game, first round series, Martineau scored four goals, including the series winner.

The five feet, eleven inches forward is one of several additions who will be announced as their respective leagues’ playoffs end in the upcoming weeks.

