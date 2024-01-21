Gaels 3, Stingers 1: Concordia falls in tense and penalty-filled contest

Queen’s University secured victory with two third period goals

Stingers captain Phélix Martineau (left) and Stingers defenceman Sean Larochelle scuffle with a player from Queen’s. Photo Yann Rifflard

The Concordia Stingers and the Queen’s University Gaels accumulated a total of 38 penalty minutes as the Gaels defeated the Stingers 3-1 at the Ed Meagher Arena on Jan. 20.

Throughout the duration of the game, the Stingers only managed to score once; in the top of the first period on the power play. While Stingers defenceman Simon Lavigne got his team on the scoreboard first, Gaels centre Dalton Duhart responded later in the period to even the score.

The second frame contained the most shots on goal and the most penalty minutes. The tense atmosphere that had built up during the first period exploded after an altercation between Queen’s and Concordia players.

Seven penalties were subsequently given to Queen’s and Concordia, four of which to Queen’s. The worst of the slew of infractions was when Gaels forward Jonathan Yantsis was given a ten minute misconduct. Yantsis stormed off the ice before returning to play for the third period. Helped by three additional power play opportunities during the frame, the Stingers outshot the Gaels 19-9, but never managed to find the back of the net.

“They have a good team, they were well prepared and they've been blocking a lot of shots. They deserve that win tonight,” said Stingers head coach Marc-André Elément.

Agitated spirits continued in the third period as the Gaels received two more penalties—notably one for unsportsmanlike behaviour,assessed to Yantsis. Despite being in a five-on-three man-advantage, the Stingers still couldn’t solve Gaels goaltender Christian Purboo. Purboo stopped all but one of the Stingers’ 39 shots in the game.

The Gaels managed to clinch the win as they tallied two more goals during the frame, one of which on a power play.

“I don't think we did as well as we should have being second man on the puck,” said Stingers defenceman Kyle Havlena. “Our [penalty kill unit] did well, our defensive core and the forwards defensively blocked some shots. It's unfortunate that they got their third goal with a few seconds left. Other than that, we were showing grit, we cleared pucks. It's just little tweaks to prevent those three holes.”

This was the first time the Gaels and the Stingers were facing off this season. Concordia are set to play their second and final game against Queen’s on Jan. 26.

“We’re very excited to play them again next week and I'm happy that it's so close to this game,” said Havlena. “We're gonna get some revenge on them for sure.”

The Stingers will come back to the Ed Meagher Arena on Jan. 31 for the annual Corey Cup that pits them against their rivals, the McGill University Redbirds. The puck drop is set for 7 p.m.