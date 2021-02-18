Here, have some more sports

Lockdown sports streaming options to help you wind down

The Internet’s top streaming services boast a bunch of cool shows and movies for all types of sports fans. Graphic Courtesy Triple M

We’re coming up on the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption of normal life in Quebec. While many of us have developed routines and enjoyed new hobbies throughout lockdown, we’re always on the lookout for new ways to relax and enjoy some downtime.

Luckily for sports fans, our favourite movie and TV streaming services have a good selection of sports-related content if you’re looking to learn a thing or two, or just dive deeper into the world of sports. Here are some of my picks:

Netflix - The Last Dance

When The Last Dance miniseries aired in the spring of 2020, millions of people tuned in to hear the untold stories behind Michael Jordan’s legendary career and the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990s. On the off-chance that you didn’t watch the series along with the rest of North American sports fans, I highly recommend starting it as soon as possible. For someone who did not live through the Jordan era, learning about his influence on sport and culture put so much of what I know today into perspective. Living through some of the storybook moments of his career, told by those who were right there, makes the production so poignant and immersive.

Netflix - Sunderland ‘Til I Die

There are very few documentary series I’ve enjoyed more than Sunderland ‘Til I Die. If you’re an avid soccer fan like me, this is a behind-the-scenes look at the dramatic downfall of one of England’s biggest clubs. If you don’t follow soccer, this is an opportunity to learn about the uber-passionate nature of soccer in England and the extreme stress clubs operate under. Dramatic, emotional, and riveting, the journey this show takes the viewer on is like no other and is a dream for sports lovers.

Prime Video - All or Nothing

Prime Video, overseen by Amazon, has been producing its All or Nothing series for many years now, following one NFL team every season. They’ve recently carried over the series to soccer, covering Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the last two years. You can find each season of the show on Prime and I highly recommend them if you like seeing team operations behind the scenes. Hearing and seeing the things that the public is generally not privy to is very revealing and interesting to the average sports fan. These series are also opportunities to get to know some of your favourite players and personalities better.

Crave/HBO - Tiger

The two-part documentary recently released on Crave is one of the best sports documentaries I’ve seen in recent years. Highlighting the life and career of Tiger Woods, the production takes us through his unique childhood, his glory years, his struggles off the course, and his return to the game. Diving into both the praise and controversy that has defined Woods’ career so far, this documentary is a deep dive into what goes into the making of one of the best athletes of all-time.

Crave/HBO - The Shop

Set in barbershops around L.A., Lebron James and Maverick Carter hold conversations with some of the sports and entertainment worlds’ biggest names about life, their careers, social issues, and popular culture. The show is enlightening, powerful and hilarious at times, and is great to watch or have on in the background while you’re busy with chores or light work.