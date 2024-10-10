Netflix must-sees

A list of movies and shows you can stream right now

Graphic Sylvia Dai

With thousands of movies and shows on Netflix, it can feel overwhelming to find the perfect pick for the night. Here’s a curated list of Netflix must-sees, offering a mix of genres and moods for those indecisive moments.

Movies

Shiva Baby (2020)

Emma Seligman’s directorial debut is a remake of her college senior year project, which was a short film she made with her friend Rachel Sennott. The short film has now become an 80-minute drama/comedy/borderline thriller. When Danielle (Rachel Sennott) runs into both her sugar daddy and her ex-girlfriend at a funeral, things get very stressful, very fast. Between family members and friends asking her about her major and career plans, and her attempt to escape the guilt of meeting her sugar daddy’s wife and baby, you’ll be sure not to get bored.

Studio Ghibli movies

Netflix offers over 20 Studio Ghibli films, including beloved classics like Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and Ponyo. If you’re not already familiar, these films are usually cosy, hand-drawn animations with thought-provoking themes. Grave of the Fireflies, a fan favourite, has finally joined Netflix’s collection, and Oscar-winning The Boy and the Heron is coming soon. For first-time watchers, start with Princess Mononoke (1997), an epic historical fantasy movie about the war between man and nature.

Frances Ha (2012)

A black-and-white film about feeling lost in your 20’s, relatable for those trying to figure out what the rest of their lives will look like, directed by Noah Baumbach, co-written by and starring the charming Greta Gerwig. This chaotic comedy-drama follows the quirky Frances, an aspiring New York City dancer, navigating the ups and downs of friendships, career problems and the wild ride of what it means to grow up.

Shows

I Am Not Okay With This (2020)

If you’re a fan of the horror classic Carrie (1976), this one's for you. Based on the comic of the same name, I Am Not Okay With This is a short, seven-episode series set in a modern high school with ‘80s vibes. It tells the story of Sydney (Sophia Lillis) who discovers her telekinesis-like powers while navigating drama with family and friends, and discovering her sexuality.

Derry Girls (2018-2022)

Set during the ‘90s in Northern Ireland, Derry Girls portrays a group of teenage friends coming of age against the backdrop of the Troubles, a violent political conflict in the region that lasted three decades. This Irish sitcom is not only funny and heartwarming but also portrays such an important time in Irish history.

Crashing (2016)

From the creator of Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Crashing is a one-season British sitcom written and directed by and starring Waller-Bridge herself, and Johnathan Bailey. The show follows a group of young adults living in an unused hospital to save on rent. Naturally, drama and unlikely friendships ensue.

Cunk on Earth (2022)

Cunk on Earth is a short mockumentary hosted by Diane Morgan as Philomena Cunk. Cunk ridiculously retells the history of the world from the beginning of civilization to modern time by interviewing various real, unscripted experts on the subject. If you enjoy it, consider watching her older shows like Cunk on Britain, Cunk on Christmas or Cunk on Shakespeare, available on YouTube.