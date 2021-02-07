From poem to children’s book ‘Dear Black Girls’ is a love letter to Black girls

In the summer of 2015, Shanice Nicole wrote a “love letter to Black girls” in the form of a poem titled Dear Black Girls. Now she is reintroducing the poem as a children’s book that will be released on Feb. 8.

Nicole transformed the poem into a book in collaboration with illustrator Kezna Dalz and Metonymy Press. The Montreal publishing company’s website reminds readers that “to be a Black girl is a true gift.”

Nicole is a Montreal-based educator, facilitator, writer, and as she claims in her online biographies, an “(out)spoken word artist.”

“Spoken word is my general style of poetry, particularly the poetry that I perform. I added the ‘out’ in brackets because I believe art is a powerful avenue for being outspoken and speaking the truth,” she said.

Nicole uses her poetry and writing “as a way to engage people in conversation, or at least reflection, about often intense or nuanced themes.”

In addition to performing poetry, she facilitates workshops and speaking engagements to a diverse range of audiences in schools, organizations, and community spaces. Themes of anti-oppression and anti-racism are woven into her facilitation and education roles as well as her poetry. In acknowledgment of the power of art, she sometimes includes poetry in her workshops.

Nicole began writing poetry in 2015, the same year she wrote Dear Black Girls. The poem was not initially intended to be a children’s book, though. The poet has performed the poem in front of audiences primarily made up of Black adults.