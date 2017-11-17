CSU Finance Coordinator Resigns

Soulaymane El Alaoui Cites for Personal Reasons

CSU Finance Coordinator announced his resignation, citing personal reasons. File Photo Nikolas Litzenberger

Soulaymane El Alaoui, the Concordia Student Union’s Finance Coordinator, announced his resignation Wednesday night.

In a statement read out at the beginning of a regular council meeting, El Alaoui stated that he would be resigning from his position for personal reasons.

“It was a pleasure to work alongside you all and I will be available once my replacement is chosen to help them transition into the role,” he read in his letter.

In a motion brought forward by Arts and Science Councillor Rowan Gaudet, council voted for Veronika Rydzewski to act as interim Finance Coordinator until a permanent solution is found.

El Alaoui told The Link that he’s passed on all documents related to his ongoing projects to the General Manager, who will pass them on to the next Finance Coordinator.

“I’ve done my best to make sure it’s a seamless transition, that the actual corporation that is the CSU doesn’t take too much of a hit,” El Alaoui added in an interview.

He did not stay for the full council meeting, as his resignation is effective immediately.

“A lot of stuff has been happening in my personal life that I need to take care of and I can’t really skip out on that,” he said at the meeting. “I don’t see a reason for me to stay any longer and split myself everywhere.”

This article will be updated.

