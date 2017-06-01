CSU and Former Executive Reach Legal Settlement

Adrian Longinotti Claimed Defamation When Forced to Resign

The CSU will be paying Longinotti $8,500 according to a source who chose to remain anonymous. The CSU executive team proposed a settlement during a closed session period at a regular council meeting on May 10. Photo Nikolas Litzenberger

The Concordia Student Union and former Finance Coordinator, Adrian Longinotti, have agreed to settle a civil suit outside of the courthouse. The CSU will be paying Longinotti $8,500 according to a source who chose to remain anonymous.

Both parties also agreed that the details of the potential lawsuit and subsequent settlement would remain confidential.

Longinotti was forced to resign in November 2016 when the rest of his executive team released a statement asking for his resignation after he allegedly violated the CSU’s safer space policy on multiple occasions.

CSU councillors were not aware of the issue until the executive team proposed a settlement during a closed session period at a regular council meeting on May 10.

According to the same anonymous source, despite the settlement, the CSU executive team emphasized that they stood by what they did in November in forcing Longinotti’s resignation.

When asked for comment, the CSU released a statement on May 24, saying that they would not provide further comment on the events that led to his resignation.

“The CSU and Adrian Longinotti have turned the page with respect to his resignation in Nov. 2016 as Finance Coordinator and the circumstances surrounding his resignation,” the statement reads.

The Link reached out to Adrian Longinotti but he did not respond to our request for comment.

