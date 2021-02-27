Concordia Esports’ Rocket League season ends

Team is eliminated after dropping two games in opening round of playoffs

Concordia’s Rocket League team qualified for the playoffs with a 3-9 record. Photo Courtesy Concordia Esports

The Concordia Esports Rocket League team was eliminated in the first round of the Ontario Post-Secondary Esports playoffs on Feb. 26.

Concordia faced the University of Ottawa and Queen’s University in a round-robin-type opening round, losing a best-of-five series against each of their higher ranked opponents.

Concordia was swept by Queen’s in the night’s first series. All three of the games were tight, one-goal margin affairs. With game two seemingly in the bag for Concordia, Queen’s tied the game with no time left on the clock to force overtime and get the win in extra time.

“The games were so close and it was really an unfortunate turn of events,” said Pierre-Luc “Beaver” Rioux-Ranger. “Having that win would’ve allowed us a fourth game and considering how close the games were, us winning the series was totally possible.”

Concordia then came up against Ottawa, the second-best team during the regular season. Concordia won game two in overtime to even the series at a game a piece, before Ottawa blew them out 6-1 in each of the next two to win the series.

“I'm glad we took a game off Ottawa for the second time this season,” said James “Littlemac” Kierans. “And while there are small adjustments that we could have made that we discussed post-game, I'm mostly just pleased that we got to play against some really high level opponents.”

Victor “Nimbus” Maillé led Concordia in scoring over the two series, netting four goals. Rioux-Ranger and Kierans each contributed two goals of their own.

“We can definitely be proud of our run tonight,” said Rioux-Ranger. “Especially being so close against Queens and winning one game against the juggernaut that is Ottawa.”

These defeats mark the end of a challenging season for Concordia’s Rocket League team. The team had issues with scheduling practices, putting out consistent lineups and keeping up with a league full of highly-skilled teams and players.

“Playing against so many good teams, but being able to hang with them all the same, has renewed my drive to get better at this game,” said Kierans. “As much as it's just a hobby, I love the competition, and I'm proud of the hard work we've all put in.”