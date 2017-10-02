Concordia 7, RMC 2: Men’s Hockey Overpower for Preseason Win

Stingers Move to 5-2 in Preseason Play

Follow @eric_beaud

Concordia plays two more preseason games before moving on to their regular season debut against the McGill Redmen on Oct. 13. Photo Matt Garies

The Concordia Stingers men’s hockey team scored five unanswered goals to beat the physical Royal Military College Paladins 7-2 at Ed Meagher Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The win didn’t come easy for the Stingers, however. Throughout the game, two Stingers and three Paladin players were ejected for fighting. Considering this was a preseason game, the over 90 minutes of penalty time handed out is an unusual site, and is something that Stingers’ head coach Marc-André Element is concerned about.

“We need more discipline,” said Element following the physical bout with RMC. “They’ll learn with the film and see the mistakes they made and work on it. This is stuff that we can’t do for the season, and we will improve. I will make sure they understand.”

Philippe Hudon scored the opening goal for the Stingers while Antoine Masson and Matthieu Desautels added two goals apiece through the first two periods. Anthony Beauregard and Raphaël Lafontaine added late goals to secure the victory.

On the Paladins side, Bruce Hornbrook and Dylan Giberson scored the only two goals for RMC, which all came in the opening minutes of the third period.

While RMC seemed more destined to rough up Concordia, the Stingers kept playing and scored three goals in the opening period despite the beating they were taking on the boards. That fire and physicality under the Paladins team boiled over to the bench many times, until a fight was sparked, ejecting one Paladins player and beginning what would be a game full of penalties.

The second period was a replay of the first, except more physical. Penalties plagued both teams throughout the period and another two players would be ejected for fighting: one Stinger and one Paladin. Both teams played at full-strength for a mere four minutes all period. Both coaches were asked to calm their teams down.

Through all this, Concordia managed to add two goals and secure a 5-0 lead heading into the third frame, despite all the fighting and penalties.

The third period would open with two quick Paladins goals. RMC looked poised to get back into the game until a Stinger player was given a penalty for an illegal board, which sparked yet another fight on the ice.

One player from each team was ejected following that fight and another handful of penalties was handed out. Concordia would capitalize on two of the many power play opportunities and score another two to seal the dominant 7-2 victory.

Element took the physical test in stride following the game.

“At least I know we can be a physical team,” he said. “We learned a lot about our game and learned more about our play and how to better execute on the power plays.”

The Stingers will now head to Thunder Bay, Ontario to face the Lakehead University Thunderwolves for a two-night doubleheader on Oct. 6 and 7. Those two games will round out their preseason slate, and they will then come home to prepare for their regular season opener on Oct. 13 against the McGill Redmen.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.