Any March break plans?

The Link’s opinions writers let you in on what they have planned

Graphic Joey Bruce

Now that some restrictions have eased up in Montreal, The Link’s opinions writers tell us what they have planned for their March break.

Skye Legault

Lately, I have loved searching for little treasures whether it be on Facebook Marketplace, Kijiji, or at my local thrift store. With the recent lockdown having shut down the thrift stores, I wasn’t able to get my fix. Luckily, the restrictions on non-essential stores have been lifted in time for March break.

There’s a reason people call it retail therapy. Going down the aisles, looking for unique pieces and adding them to your home or closet has a way of lifting your spirits. But as we have become increasingly aware of the negative effects the fashion industry has on the environment, commercial shopping has lost some of its splendour. This is why I now prefer to purchase second-hand items. Not to mention it’s super satisfying to find hidden gems amongst the many racks.

So this March Break you can find me on my phone scrolling through Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace in hopes of landing on a good vintage piece, or masked-up, thrifting at Village des Valeurs—getting my daily dose of serotonin.

Morgan Moakler Jessiman

For March break, who says that you can’t lie around in a bikini, drinking a strawberry daiquiri in the comfort of your own living room? Really all that’s needed is a cute outfit, some killer sunglasses, and some hydration, alcoholic or not. You could even have a sunny zoom call with your besties, sharing tips on how to get a tan in -15 weather. Or if you’re feeling like you missed out on the early days of pandemic bread-making due to the overwhelming anxiety of a global health crisis, have no fear. During March break, you can take the time to try out some sourdough, pick up knitting, or if you’re really adventurous, try and recreate your favourite piece of art. I mean, the best way to deal with stress is to avoid it with distractions, right?

Caroline Marsh

Sports have now returned, for better or for worse, so I’m going to enjoy them. Watching sports has been a wonderful way to forget about all my own problems and just have fun for a couple of hours. My dad and I have been watching hockey together for a few years now. Most of the time we have to live-text each other from different countries. Now, I’m home and able to physically watch games with him. Watching hockey with my dad allows us to spend some time together and take a break from everything going on. We focus on the game while it’s playing and have 20 minutes between periods to get serious and have those deep “dad” conversations. Right now, this connection to my dad is something that keeps me motivated to keep going.

Amanda Barnard

With a lot more of the city open during this year’s March break, I’ll be visiting the Museum of Fine Arts in the upcoming week. I’m excited that it isn’t virtual so that I can go with my boyfriend. One exhibition of note that ends rather soon is “Yehouda Chaki: Mi Makir: Search for the Missing”.

This exhibition put together by Montreal Jewish artist, Yehouda Chaki, depicts the faces of missing people from Auschwitz to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation from the extermination camp.

If you’re looking for something modern or interpretive, “La machine qui enseignait des airs aux oiseaux” features a collective of 34 artists curated by Mark Lanctot. This exhibition can be found at Montreal’s Modern art Museum (MAC).

Emmy Littler

It's been a year since we have been in confinement. March break used to represent a time to pause and escape. Some would go abroad, while some would simply stay home and catch up on some good movies. It is safe to say that we have been on pause for a little bit and that this year our March break will take place within the four walls we live in.

For me, this period will be an opportunity to spend more time with my family and to clear my mind from school.

I realize that I am lucky - I have food, a roof over my head, a constant stream of income and the company of my family members. This is not the reality for everyone.

This year, the way we will experience March break will be subjective to our household. As we are bound within the so-called ‘comfort’ of our homes let us not forget how idiosyncratic the concept of comfort is. Some are bound to live in a violent environment with multiple people in a one-bedroom apartment with barely any food to make it through the week. When talking about March break we usually think of fun and adventure; however, we never discuss how, for some individuals, this is an uncomfortable dark period - especially this year. The way people experience and identify having a good March break is often associated with their household’s social class.

As we are under obligation to stay within our homes during spring break, let us not forget that for some this is a living nightmare.