“Whiplash”: Poem of the Week

The Musings of a Concordia Student

Graphic Breea Kobernick

A poem about taking chances.

“Whiplash”

Stopped in my tracks

He’s pulling, she’s reaching. they’re?

It’s quiet then loud and all of a sudden it’s her

With lips that match better.

She comes fast and he’s gone.

A welcome car crash without a scratch

Shakes are excited? Scared? Or just the cold?

The walk is quick, light. The feeling is fresh free

But everything surrounding it is wrong. Furs itch and clutch,

unnatural even when there’s a fit

Don’t peel the skin, let it breath from within to without

Breathe her out

