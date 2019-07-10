“Whiplash”: Poem of the Week
A poem about taking chances.
“Whiplash”
Stopped in my tracks
He’s pulling, she’s reaching. they’re?
It’s quiet then loud and all of a sudden it’s her
With lips that match better.
She comes fast and he’s gone.
A welcome car crash without a scratch
Shakes are excited? Scared? Or just the cold?
The walk is quick, light. The feeling is fresh free
But everything surrounding it is wrong. Furs itch and clutch,
unnatural even when there’s a fit
Don’t peel the skin, let it breath from within to without
Breathe her out
