Graphic Carl Bindman

"But you can't just be nothing."

I never claimed to be nothing,

I said I have no gender.

Having a gender isn't a personality trait,

So why do you make it your entire identity?

I may be agender,

But I think I'm still human?

Sure, I'm alien to conformity,

But conforming to pre-existing boxes,

Forcing my identity to yield to the crumbling mould of society,

Only caused me to feel more alien,

More disembodied from my vessel.

Thus, I made my mission on Earth to create two boxes for every label society

misattributed to me,

A Genderless Alien, of sorts.

This article originally appeared in The Gender & Sexuality Issue, published March 10, 2021.