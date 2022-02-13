Weekly Fringe: Treat yourself to a little fun and entertainment

Exhibitions and Black History Month events continue

Graphic Breea Kobernick

There is no time to be bored in Montreal! Art continues to take over the city with events happening every day this week.

Monday, Feb. 21

If you’re overwhelmed with midterms this week, walk over to Concordia’s Leonard Bina & Ellen Art Gallery for a little art break. The exhibition Moyra Davey: The Faithful is on until April 9. The exhibition includes a photographic series from artist Moyra Davey, who studied photography at Concordia in the 1980s, and looks at her decades-long career.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Music festival Le Phoque OFF is on from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, and this year it’s a metaverse edition—meaning you can access any show from the comfort of your couch and a laptop. Artists will be performing in virtual spaces all week, so make sure to check out their program and buy your tickets.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

L'Université du Québec à Montréal’s design center is hosting an opening night for their exhibition Henning Wagenbreth. The event will take place Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. and the exhibition will run until April 10. It looks at poster artist and illustrator Henning Wagenbreth and features illustrations, posters, books, stamps, record jackets, games, theatre costumes and sets, and puppets.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Festival International Nuits d’Afrique is putting on a live online show Feb. 24 titled The New Faces of Afro-Jazz. The show is part of the 31st edition of Black History Month in Montréal and will include three concerts all with an aim to put Africa back at the center of jazz. The show is free and will be streamed on Facebook.

Read more: Marvin Clerveau’s ‘Visions Hip-Hop QC’ spotlights Black culture in Quebec

Friday, Feb. 25

Music label Kartel Musik is putting on a show at Club Soda Feb. 25 to mark the end of Black History Month. MHN - Show de clôture will feature several talented artists from Kartel Musik, so be sure to buy your tickets!

Saturday, Feb. 26

Spend a day at the movies this Saturday! Quebecois film The Noise of Engines will be out in theatres Feb. 26. Directed by Philippe Grégoire, the film follows the character Alexandre, who goes back to his hometown only to find himself under police investigation for sexually explicit drawings that have been appearing in the town.

Sunday, Feb. 27

As part of Black History Month, festival Fondu au Noir is presenting a Q&A with director Gessica Généus on Feb. 27. The discussion will shine a light on her film Freda and her career in the industry. It will take place live on Facebook at 7 p.m.