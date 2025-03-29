Rachid Badouri makes his English debut at L’Olympia

The comedian conquered L’Olympia with first English headline show

Rachid Badouri enters the theatre to a warm welcome from the audience at L’Olympia in Montreal. Photo Racha Rais

Rachid Badouri took the stage for his first English headlining debut on March 27 at Montreal’s L’Olympia, marking a significant step in his comedy career.

Known for his French humour, Badouri is a comedian with over two million followers on TikTok.

He began his career in 2005 when he impressed the Just for Laughs audience during an audition. He was offered a contract soon after to join a show hosted by Louis-José Houde, and within a month, his popularity grew, leading to his first comedy special a year later.

Though his comedy career took off in French, Badouri had a dream to step into the English comedy world.

“It was a dream way before I became a French stand-up comedian,” Badouri said. “I knew I wanted to do some kind of art in America.”

In 2015, Badouri was invited to perform his first English show for Just for Laughs’ Ethnic Show.

“For me, it was just a hobby back then,” Badouri said.

It wasn’t until 2022 when Badouri decided to pursue his dream of building a career in English comedy. His friend and fellow comedian Ronny Chieng had invited him to perform in English at a Just for Laughs gala, where he received a standing ovation.

“If I have some kind of success [with it],” Badouri said, “that’ll mean that this is something serious that I have to pursue.”

Netflix picked up his French comedy special in 2024, introducing his work to a global audience. Following this success, Badouri was invited to perform at the second-edition Netflix Is A Joke festival in Los Angeles, where he showcased his first full-length set in English.

Completing his first headline English show in Montreal, Badouri brought a fresh dynamic to his performance, captivating the audience.

Eddy King delivers his 15-minute opening act at Rachid Badouri’s show at L’Olympia in Montreal. Photo Racha Rais

“It brings something different out of him and it's interesting to see,” said Magalie Messier, an audience member.

Despite the language change, Badouri was able to maintain his signature style, keeping the audience just as engaged in English as they had been in French.

“He was even more funny than the last time I saw him,” said Patricia Taylor, an attendee at the show. “I wanted to support his new chapter in his life.”

Rachid Badouri humorously mimics dances while performing at L’Olympia in Montreal. Photo Racha Rais

Before Badouri took the stage, the evening began with comedic opener Eddy King, who set the tone for the night.

To close the show, the audience was surprised with a musical performance from tam tam player Fadi Kod.

While performing in French is second nature for Badouri, stepping into the English-speaking comedy world brought its own set of challenges.

“[There were] so many doubts and anxiety by switching to a language that is not my native tongue,” Badouri said.

Despite his doubts, Badouri said his belief in earning the public’s trust drove him to embrace this new milestone and connect with his audience on a deeper level.

“It’s a big seduction for me,” Badouri said. “I'm trying to get known across America in the English-speaking world [...] I hope that gets contagious.”