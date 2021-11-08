Weekly Fringe: Something for everyone as this week offers art in all of its different forms

Soak up the variety of events!

Graphic Breea Kobernick

Not sure what to do this week? We’ve got you covered with this week’s variety of art events, you’re bound to find something you like.

Monday, Nov. 8

The 27th edition of the French film festival CINEMANIA is taking over Montreal theatres from Nov. 2 to Nov. 14. The festival offers 85 feature films and 30 short films. Don’t worry if you can’t get to all of them in-person, online streamings will be available until Nov. 21. Why not start off the week strong and get some tickets to one of the films offered this Monday?

Tuesday, Nov. 9

If you’re looking to get your social fix from a night out, a stroll around the Servez à ce monsieur une bière et des kiwis exhibit might be the way to do it. The exhibit features the wooden works of Concordia alum Steffie Bélanger, which showcase the acts of dancing, drinking, and socializing. Bélanger’s work is displayed at Galerie B-312 until Dec. 11.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

It’s time to rock! Post-punk band Bootblacks is stopping in Montreal as part of their Thin Skies tour. The band takes the stage at 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at Sala Rossa. This is your opportunity to go see the Brooklyn band in Montreal and tickets are only $13!

Thursday, Nov. 11

The mutlidiscplinary art centre, MAI, kicks off their latest exhibition, Making Revolution, with a vernissage on Nov. 11. Video art is used to explore the historical struggles and revolutions experienced in the Middle East and North Africa. The exhibition runs until Dec. 11 and is completely free! There really isn’t a reason not to go, but reservations are required.

Friday, Nov. 12

Friday night is movie night! The Quebec premiere of Alone will be screened at Cinéma du Musée Nov. 12 as part of the Montreal International Documentary Festival. The screening will be followed by a roundtable discussion with filmmaker Paul Tom and the film’s three protagonists. Alone follows the story of young and resilient Afshin, Alain, and Patricia who fled their home countries in search for a better life in Canada. You won’t want to miss this event so make sure to get your tickets. In case you do miss it, the film will continue to be screened until December at select theatres.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Kick back and relax this Saturday with some sweet classical music. The Four Seasons of Vivaldi is taking place Nov. 13 at Places des Arts. The performance will feature violinist Isabella d’Éloize Perron and is sure to make you forget about your weekday stress. Don’t forget your tickets!

Sunday, Nov. 14

Salon du livre de Montréal wants to help you fight the Sunday blues by presenting Un dimanche de poésie. The poetry event will take place at Librairie n'était-ce pas l'été at 4 p.m. followed by another showtime at 5 p.m. Reservations are required in order to enjoy the works of the five featured poets.