Weekly Fringe: Learn how to publish your writing and explore the science of art

Another week packed with events to spice up your quarantine

Breea Kobernick

Don’t let this week pass you by! Check out all that’s happening in the Montreal art scene.

Monday, Dec. 7

Pre-COVID dystopia, with lights strung above drawing tables, artists of all kinds gathered on Monday evenings in a cozy space for Kid Koala’s Music to Draw to Series. Recreate this calm and creative atmosphere in your own home. Pull out your latest artistic project and get in the zone with this two-hour live stream of ambient music.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Switch up your surroundings with the Outdoor Drawing and Painting Club hosted by Pointe-St.-Charles Art School. The group meets from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at a location that will be announced on their Facebook page. Join a group of other artists showing their dedication to their crafts of sketching, painting, and photography.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

It’s the perfect time to get back to your goal of self-publishing your work. Join Mcsway Poetry Collective for their Publishing Your Work workshop to learn industry tips about the publication process. The event will be led by Montreal-based writer and editor Kasia van Schaik. Van Schaik is the fiction editor for Carte Blanche, the Quebec Writers’ Federation’s literary publication. This free event starts at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Take your understanding of art in a new direction with the Scientific Café: Neuroaesthetics and the Science of Creativity. This online discussion, starting at 6 p.m., will explore the connections between art, philosophy, and neuroscience.

Friday, Dec. 11

Listen to writers read their work from Concordia’s undergraduate literary journal, Soliloquies Anthology. The online reading for the launch of their 25th edition starts at 8 p.m.

Spend your Friday night being dazzled by the online astrology themed fundraiser Silk, Satin & Stars. The event will showcase performance art such as burlesque, drag, and comedy. Funds go to the Canadian Association for Education and Outreach Quebec, a volunteer-based organization that provides English high schools with free LGBTQ+ safer spaces workshops that aim to increase awareness and knowledge on sexual orientation, gender identity, diversity, and inclusivity.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Take a break from holiday window shopping and stop by this window art exhibit on your weekend walk through the Plateau. We are wary, we are weary addresses the pandemic and racial justice from the perspectives of Black and Asian artists.