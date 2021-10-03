Weekly Fringe: Feast your eyes and ears on the abundance of entertainment options this week

It’s time to take advantage of in-person events and experience Montreal’s artistic talent first-hand

Graphic Breea Kobernick

With films to entertain, exhibits to wander and comedy to keep you laughing, this week is sure to be anything but dull.

Monday, Oct. 4

Calmer than weekends, Mondays are the perfect day to check out some local art exhibitions. FOFA Gallery is reopening its doors by featuring LACUNA - LACUNE, a series of immersive photographs that look at the way post-consumer waste has become part of the everyday landscapes that surrounds us. If you miss it this week, don’t worry! The exhibition will run throughout the month of October into November.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Laugh your way into the week with Tuesday Night Live presented by Montreal Comedy Club. Newly created Tuesday Night Live is a weekly stand-up show hosted at Stogies Cigar Lounge on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and features local comedians of all ranges. This popular event sells out fast, so be sure to get your tickets quickly!

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Festival du Nouveau Cinéma is celebrating a large milestone this year as their 50th edition will kick off Oct. 6. The festival will feature 143 films from around the world, and in-person screenings will run until Oct. 17 at locations around the city. Make sure to check out their extensive program and get tickets for the films that peak your interest.

Thursday, Oct. 7

They Go Low, We Go Laugh is hosting their October variety show Oct. 7 at The Diving Bell Social Club. The show will showcase artists of colour and will feature a variety of performances ranging from stand-up, improv, songs, poems and more. Don’t forget to buy your tickets!

Friday, Oct. 8

Friday calls for movie night! Concordia alumni Emmanuel Tardif’s second film, Heirdoms, will see the light of day Oct. 8. The psychological drama looks at family turmoil within a home and will be available to the public in select Quebec theatres. Keep an eye out for Heirdoms’ release in Montreal theatres such as Cinémathèque québécoise and Cinéma du Musée.

Saturday, Oct. 9

This weekend will be the last to take advantage of the Maison Molle / Softhouse Group exhibition hosted by Livart Gallery. The exhibition features textile-fiber art as well as contemporary art and will run until Oct. 10.

Sunday, Oct. 10

With the effects of the pandemic dragging on, the world needs one giant hug—at least that’s what Montreal-based artist Red Jay thinks. Red Jay’s latest project, Human Weighted Blanket, is a video and cuddle therapy project that hopes to tackle the mental health effects caused by the pandemic. The project launches Oct. 10, World Mental Health day, at the WIP Gallery where the public can reserve a 10 to 15 minute time slot to experience the therapeutic relief of a “human weighted blanket.”