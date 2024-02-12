Stingers 7, Martlets 1: Stingers explode in the second period and beat McGill

Concordia women’s hockey team wins its last game of 2024

Stingers forward Kate Furlong scored her first career U Sports goal as Concordia defeated McGill 7-1. Photo Andrae Lewis

The Concordia University Stingers women’s hockey team were victorious over the McGill University Martlets in their last game of the year.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period but the Stingers came out in the second period and put two goals past Martlets goaltender Jade Rivard-Coulombe to take the lead. In the third period, the Stingers added four more and skated off with a 7-1 win.

Stingers forward Émilie Lavoie scored a hat trick, and forwards Émilie Lussier, Courtney Rice, Alexis Bedier and Kate Furlong potted one each.

“They played really hard,” associate head coach Caroline Ouellette said post-game about the Martlets. “They’re probably one of the fastest teams in our league. I think for us it was [about] continuing to make sure that we move the puck quickly and play our team game.”

Furlong scored her first U Sports goal in the final seconds of the game.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Furlong said post-game. “I couldn't do it without the girls beside me but it’s definitely a surreal feeling. I’m happy to end 2024 on a good note.”

Lavoie is up to eight goals on the season. Lavoie and Lussier have 20 combined goals this season, and their significant contributions are one of the biggest keys to the Stingers’s success.

“It was fun. It’s a great way to finish 2024 as a team,” Lavoie said. “It’s three goals, but at the end of the day, I wouldn’t be scoring without my teammates so I’ll give a shout-out to them.”

Another key to the Stingers’s success is the team’s relentless energy and determination on the powerplay. The Stingers scored four goals against McGill while up a player.

“I think it’s just practice,” Lavoie said. “We’re passing so much time, every week we do reps, we do reps. At the end of the day, we read off each other.”

The Stingers women’s hockey team has not lost in the regular season since Feb. 9, 2023. The Stingers have won 38 consecutive regular season games and hold a perfect 11-0-0 record heading into the break.

“Overall, super proud of this first half,” Ouellette said. “I feel like we got better and better as the season went on and we still have a long way to go where we want to be in February, when the playoffs come.”

Heading into the break, the Stingers sit comfortably at the top of the standings with 22 points, double the points that the Bishop’s University Gaiters have in second place.

Their next game will be at home against the McGill Martlets on Jan. 17, 2025, at 7 p.m.