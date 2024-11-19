Are podcasts the new voice of the people?

Podcasts are redefining the way we share and listen to stories

Podcasts are revolutionizing journalism. Graphic Myriam Ouazzani

Storytelling has always been the way we’ve received and delivered news.

We live in such a fast-paced world that we have grown comfortable with receiving news in a rapid and condensed way.

Podcasts have transformed and simplified the way we normally get our news.

Podcasts have a long history, dating back to the 1980s when they were known as “audioblogs.” They gained popularity over time, but it wasn’t until the release of the true-crime series Serial in 2014 that they were launched into the mainstream. This series broke records that year, gaining 300 million downloads in its first season.

Ten years later, the concept of podcasting has become widely popular, with an average of 12 million Canadians tuning in each month across various platforms in 2023. It’s now extremely simple to find podcasts on platforms like Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts or even Spotify.

What’s great about podcasts is that they can vary in length, and you can easily pause and resume them whenever you want. You can listen to them anytime, anywhere: On a morning run, at the gym or even on your way to work. The podcast world is so diverse, and because of this, it allows there to be many different genres. There are over 15 podcast categories on Spotify alone.

Podcasts have allowed journalists to explore stories in greater depth, providing rich context, nuance and a human touch. By combining journalistic practices and a new format, podcasts give reporters the opportunity for experimentation, all while giving the listener an engaging experience. These elements are much harder to obtain on traditional media platforms like radio, due to the need to confine news into predetermined time slots that must easily grasp people's attention.

Media outlets are branching out into audio storytelling, attracting a group of consumers who are eager to listen. News outlets such as CBC have even launched their own podcasts to try and adapt to current trends and appeal to the younger generation. Podcasts are demonstrating a societal shift toward consuming news and entertainment in a more personalized format.

Looking to the future, podcasts would not only be a great resource for journalism but could also push the boundaries of news coverage and consumption. They could develop into a popular and credible source for journalists.

As fake news proliferates, listeners are looking for trusted sources. By combining easy accessibility with the ability to explore complex topics more deeply, journalists can build stronger connections with their audiences, offering transparency and authenticity.

Podcasts are giving journalists the freedom to explore new realms within the industry, providing a platform for experimentation and creativity. As they continue to gain popularity, it's clear that podcasts will play a crucial role in keeping journalism relevant in our fast-paced society.



This article originally appeared in Volume 45, Issue 6, published November 19, 2024.