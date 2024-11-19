Editorial: Disclose. Divest. We will not stop, we will not rest.

Over a hundred fine arts students gathered in the VAV Gallery a motion to strike on Nov. 18. Photo Alice Martin

From protests to walkouts to encampments, the fight for Palestinian liberation has been upheld with strength in academic institutions across Quebec. Now, strikes are being organized across different universities and CEGEPs.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, student associations at Concordia University have requested that their institution divest from its financial ties to Israel. The Palestinian Youth Movement and the Students for Palestine’s Honour and Resistance (SPHR) chapters across Montreal have called for a strike on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to protest the ongoing Palestinian genocide. More than 45,000 students across Montreal will participate, including eight Concordia student associations.

According to SPHR Concordia, students demand that Concordia disclose its investment portfolio, eliminate its ties with any Zionist entities, and end its employment partnerships with companies such as Airbus and Bombardier, which continue to supply firearms complicit in the genocide of Palestinians. By continuing to hide its partnerships, the university is intentionally ignoring its students' ethical concerns.

The anti-genocide movement has highlighted the university administration’s complete disinterest in listening to its students. The university consistently turns a blind eye to their requests. However, this mobilization highlights the continued commitment of the student body to the Palestinian cause. This strike is meant to challenge Concordia’s indifference.

The Link stands by students who have voted to go on strike. We refuse to stay complicit in the genocide of Palestinians, and we will continue to use our voice to denounce Concordia’s apathy.

Student movements have proven many times to be the key to real and tangible change. The ongoing strikes are part of this effective form of activism, showcasing the power of collective action. Students are making their voices heard and their stances clear.

As the movement for Palestinian liberation continues to gain momentum, students find various ways to remove financial power from companies contributing to the genocide. The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement encourages people to refrain from consuming brands known for being complicit, like Amazon and McDonald’s.

This movement has grown, spreading itself to all corners of the world. The boycott has greatly affected corporations such as Starbucks, which has lost over US$11 billion in value since November 2023. The BDS movement has left an impact, not only in terms of university divestment campaigns but also in the financial world.

But it isn’t only about individuals boycotting. Movements supporting a free Palestine will take thousands of people demanding change. We are seeing this advocacy right in front of our eyes.

We can expect over 7,000 Concordia community members to mobilize at the time of publication.

This strike will consist of picketing classes, chanting and setting up tables as a way to educate students who are not in the loop, all in solidarity with the cause. For the student associations who have yet to call a general assembly, The Link encourages them to do so.

However, the worry for students’ safety is looming heavy on every participant, considering students have been facing a significant increase in police and security presence on campus. On Sept. 25, three students were arrested during a student walkout for Palestine. A month later on Oct. 31, two students were arrested during a “Cops Off Campus” protest.

As multiple instances of profiling and discrimination come forward, we wonder if students will be protected or harmed. Concordia has tried, on multiple occasions, to silence its students. The events demonstrate a pattern of escalating tension and brutalization. That is unacceptable.

Due to the current climate, The Link cannot even guarantee the safety of its staff while covering the strikes. We should, at bare minimum, expect—not wish—for the safety of our staff who are exercising their right to cover such demonstrations.

Although we cannot predict how the strikes will go, we hope that the students in unity, stay safe and look out for each other, and that Concordia thinks twice before calling the SPVM to be its guard dog.

The Link calls on Concordia to listen to its students; to disclose, and to divest. Power to the student movement, as it has shown it will not stop and it will not rest.



This article originally appeared in Volume 45, Issue 6, published November 19, 2024.